Clayton Duane Cummings, 30, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Duane was born September 25, 1991, in Ranson, West Virginia, son of Donald Wesley Cummings and Angela Shepherd Michael.
He worked as a carpenter.
Duane married Patricia Barbara Capwell Cummings on July 29, 2019, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are their son, Randall Clayton Cummings; his mother of White Post, VA; father of Gore, VA; brother, Donald Wesley Cummings, Jr. of Bunker Hill, WV; and sister, Angel Renee Cummings of Bluemont, VA.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donation are asked to be made through https://gofund.me/2374d751.
