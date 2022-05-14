Clayton Paul Givens
Clayton Paul Givens passed away at home on April 17, 2022, two months shy of his 59th birthday.
Clay was born on June 17, 1963, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, to Dorothy Bess Riley Givens and Paul Reed Givens.
Raised in Virginia by his dedicated mother, Clay grew up in Loudoun County, the western countryside of Purcellville. He attended Randolph Macon Academy before graduating from Loudoun Valley High School, class of 1981. From his earliest years, he developed and honed a beautiful talent in art and painting.
Clay had a deep passion for the natural world and was an avid outdoorsman.
In his younger days he was an accomplished rock climber, scaling the cliffs at Crescent Rock, aka Raven Rock Ridge, just up the road from his (almost) lifelong home in Bluemont. As an adult, he refined his skills in fishing, hunting, and boating–and one might only visit his home to see how he brought his love of the outdoors together with his remarkable artistic talent in the painted and taxidermied fish he created.
Throughout his life, the love of art and outdoor activities were always in his plans, rain or shine. On the mountain he loved, Clay could always be found creating and working through his piece of paradise, planting and building landscaped masterpieces–for his own home or those of his treasured neighbors and friends–fine-tuning his aim with target practice, or processing firewood.
Clay was predeceased by both his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Wetzel Parker (Fredericksburg, VA), and two half-sisters, Marissa Lorenz (Kremmling, CO) and Noelle Gatto (Louisville, CO). He leaves behind a beloved chosen family, defined by deep and generous connections.
Clayton Paul Givens will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His cremated remains will be interred next to his mother at Ebenezer Christian Church in Gore, Virginia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. A pot-luck and celebration-of-life will follow in Bluemont.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the AFSP.ORG to help those suffering from depression and provide suicide prevention awareness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.