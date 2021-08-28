Clement Wayne “Clem” Holliday
Clement Wayne “Clem” Holliday, 89, of Gore, VA, died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Clem was born on July 24, 1932 in Yellow Spring, WV, a son of the late John L. and Vivian Franks Holliday. Wayne was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School, a veteran in the United States Marine Corps., a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA, and a member of the VFW Post #2102 in Wardensville, WV. He worked 33 years for Crown Cork + Seal in Winchester, VA, and for 10 years at Frederick County Sanitation Dept. Wayne enjoyed playing cards, racing go carts, gardening, watching the Washington Football Team, and being with his family especially his grandkids.
Wayne married Betty Dunlap Holliday on November 9, 1957 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 63 years are two daughters: Brenda A. Tharp (Yip) of Wardensville, WV; Pamela L. Martin (Andrew) of Martinsburg, WV; one brother: Harry Holliday of High View, WV; one sister: Twyla Sowers of Slanesville, WV; six grandchildren: Nate Fawley, Melissa Sager, Kim Tharp, Michael, Matthew and Nathan Martin.
He is preceded in death by an infant son; three brothers: Don, Harlan, and John Holliday; one sister: Doris Holliday.
A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Elsea.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 5-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
