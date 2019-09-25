Cletus J. Black, Jr.

Cletus Jay Black, Jr., 70, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Black was born August 11, 1949 in Centerville, Iowa, son of the late Cletus Jay Black and Dorothy Marie Dean Black.
He was a handyman and a jack-of-all trades.
A veteran of the U. S. Army he served with the ASA having completed two tours in Vietnam.
He was a member of the Berryville VFW; and St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church; he was a Deacon at Berryville Baptist Church and a former member of the Kiwanis Club.
He married Trina Elizabeth Zamjohn Black on October 11, 2009 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Maggie May of Berryville, VA and Sarah Dennis and her husband, Brent, of Bristow, VA; two sons, Stevie Helms of Charles Town, WV and James May of Lovettsville, VA; two brothers, John Paul Black and his companion, Barbara Andersen, of Renick, WV and Henry Black of Pella, IA; three sisters, Charlotte Burnell of Grinnell, IA, Dora Warden of Marshall, MO and Erma Sorsen and her husband, Ralph, of Harvey, IA; and ten grandchildren.
His brother and two sisters preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskus officiating.
A memorial service will be held from 5:00 — 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville, with Rev. Dan Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, Berryville with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FISH of Clarke County, PO Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
