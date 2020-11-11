Clifford Henry Farquharson, 89 of Winchester, VA, formerly of Troy Trelawny, Jamaica, died Thursday November 5, 2020 at Bridgepoint National Harbor Hospital in Washington, DC.
He is survived by his daughters; Vevene and Andrea Farquharson both of Winchester, VA.; two sons, Horace and Devon Farquharson both of Winchester, VA.
His wife Marjary Elfreda Farquharson preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Saturday November 14, 2020
At Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends one hour before service at the church. Family will also receive friends from 5-7 on Friday, November 13 at Cartwright Funeral home.
We will be following CDC Guidelines for Covid and everyone must wear a mask.
Interment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
