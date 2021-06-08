Clifton E. Price "Butch"

Clifton Emmette "Butch" Price, III, 61, of Mechanicsville, VA, departed this life unexpectedly on June 3, 2021. He grew up in Berryville, VA, but settled in the Richmond area in 1982. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton E. Price Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Llewellyn Price; and daughter, Kaylee Marie. Also surviving are his mother, Dorothy Daugherty Price; sister, Cheryl Price Levi (Keith); brother, Wesley Price (Dawn); nephew, Wesley Price and niece, Melissa Price all of Berryville, VA; aunt, Juanita Rasberry of Myrtle Beach, SC; numerous cousins; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and June Llewellyn; sisters-in-law, Cindy Eramian (Richard) and Linda Snead (Brian); brother-in-law, Robbie Llewellyn (Stacy) all in the Richmond area; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Butch was the patriarch of his family. He cared deeply about them, his extended family, and many friends. He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. His pride and joy was his sweet special needs daughter, Kaylee, aka Henry. They had a special bond, and she ruled the house. He served as President of Hanover Arc for 12 years and was a committed advocate for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities.
Butch, an avid Redskins fan, loved sports, playing football and baseball at Clarke County High School graduating, in 1977. At age 13, he represented the Washington Redskins in 1972 at The Punt Pass and Kick Competition. He won the local, area, district, and regional competitions, advancing to the semi-finals in San Francisco, CA. He was a longtime member of Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club, where he enjoyed playing tennis. He was passionate about music and recently reunited with his former high school band "Pariah", playing his beloved bass guitar.
After graduating from James Madison University in 1981, he began his accounting career at Heilig Meyers where he worked for 20 years. He then embarked on a successful career in the mortgage business, most recently as a Sr. Mortgage Loan Officer and Scenario Mgr. for Benchmark Mortgage Companies.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12 at 10:00 A. M. at Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville, VA. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 A.M. at the church conducted by Pastor Tyler Phillips and Rev. Dan Stanley. Interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Adult Center, 7321 Stonewall Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 or Berryville Baptist Church, Music Dept., 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Price, Charlie Roberson, Ronnie Baker, Ted Barker, Gary Jenkins, and Jon Levi. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Carter, Jeff Rosenberry, C. T. Hardesty, and Brian Snead.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
