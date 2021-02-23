Clifton Roger "Cliff" Strosnider, age 89, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Strosnider was born in 1931 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Robert Nathaniel and Cora White Strosnider. He worked at Abex Corporation retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. Cliff also owned his own painting company while at Abex. Cliff was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. He loved playing music, gardening, hunting and fishing.
Cliff married Lola Elizabeth Ritter in 1952 in Hagerstown, Maryland. She preceded him in death in 2019.
Cliff is survived by five sons, Roger, Lewis, Donald, Douglas and Arthur Strosnider; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Cliff is preceded in death by his eight siblings, Eunice McDonald, Pauline Pangle, Nellie Golightly, Hopewell Fishel, Helen Payton, Robert W. Strosnider, Paul G. Strosnider, and Harold N. "Buddy" Strosnider.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25th beginning at 12:00 Noon at Omps, South Chapel with the service immediately following at 1:00 PM with Reverend Keith Ritchie officiating. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Strosnider, Joshua Strosnider, Danny Strosnider, Jason Strosnider, Matthew Strosnider, and Doug Payne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cliff's memory may be sent to Macedonia Cemetery Association, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, Virginia 22663.
