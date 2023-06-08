Clyde Campbell Lamond III Clyde Campbell Lamond III (age 82), a widely respected Virginia banker and financial industry executive, passed away peacefully in Winchester, Virginia, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Clyde Campbell Lamond Jr. and Marguerite Moncure Lamond, he was born January 12, 1941, in Alexandria, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Robinson Lamond, John Slater Lamond, and Robert Moncure Lamond.
Clyde is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Beth Kouns Lamond, and daughters Meg Lamond Zehmer of Henrico, Virginia, and Heather Lamond Huff (David) of Deltaville, Virginia, along with his grandchildren Eliza Zehmer Taylor (Dylan), Ann Cameron Zehmer, David John Huff Jr., and Connor Thomas Huff, in addition to many special cousins.
He was a dedicated family man, devoted father, and affectionate grandfather, always there to provide love, guidance, and support.
Clyde graduated from the American Institute of Banking in Washington, D.C., with a dual major in Commercial Lending and Investments. His early financial career began in Alexandria at United Virginia Bank and Burke & Herbert Bank and Trust Company. Clyde founded and was Chairman and CEO of Harvest Bancorp, Inc., in Hamilton, Virginia. He was also a National Bank Examiner with the Comptroller of the Currency, Washington, D.C. Additional banking involvements included President and Chairman of Community Bankers of Northern Virginia, a Director of Virginia Bankers Association, and an Instructor at the American Institute of Banking. After a long and successful career in banking, he later went on to receive his broker, auctioneer, and real estate licenses. Clyde was a seasoned financial executive who served as a well-respected advisor and supporter of Shenandoah University's School of Business, serving as a member of the Advisory Board since 2013, and as an Executive in Residence since 2014. In his nearly ten years as an Executive in Residence, Clyde mentored and encouraged thousands of business students, giving generously of his time and expertise in the financial and regulatory fields. He was also a founding member of Shenandoah University Leadership Academy (SULA). Clyde was the founding President and Trustee of the Loudoun Education Foundation; Executive Director by Gubernatorial appointment of the Virginia Student Assistance Authorities in Richmond; founding Director of Leesburg Today; and CEO and Partner in the Western Loudoun Warehouse Group. Clyde also enjoyed being a gentleman farmer, Angus breeder, and avid gardener at his farm, Ridgecroft, in Bluemont, Virginia. His agrarian-related involvement included Director of Atlantic Rural Exposition for Strawberry Hill, Virginia State Fair and Cultural Center, Richmond; Chairman of the Education and Audit Committees; Director and President of Northern Virginia Angus Association; Director of the Virginia Angus Association; a founding Director of the Atlantic National Angus Cattle Show in Timonium, Maryland; and proprietor of Clyde's Cuts, a custom meat business. Clyde served in the Army National Guard. He was a Regional Chairman of United Way Campaign, Loudoun County. Clyde was a Trustee at Foxcroft School, Middleburg; a church vestryman; a former member of the Clarke County Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow; an active member of the Rotary Club of Winchester; and a board member of the Virginia Diocesan Homes.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy, in Upperville, Virginia on Saturday, June 10th at 3 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to following organizations: Winchester Rotary Club Charitable Foundation, PO Box 228, Winchester, VA 22604 (https://www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org/index.php/
donations) Shenandoah University, Clyde C. Lamond III Memorial Donations, Office of Advancement, 1460 University Ave, Winchester, VA 22601 Fund to be established that will benefit students at Shenandoah University. (https://advancement.su.edu/
clydelamond)
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA.
