Clyde Jackson Brumback, age 91, of White Post, VA died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Born in 1929 at Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, VA, Clyde was the son of the late John Herbert and Lizzie Brubaker Brumback. He always spoke fondly of his childhood at Belle Grove and was proud to be from Middletown. Clyde learned to hunt and fish at an early age and even trained one of the dogs to help him catch skunks that he would keep in the Belle Grove ice house.
Clyde was active in FFA and excelled on the baseball and boxing teams at Middletown High. Upon his graduation in 1948, he joined the United States Air Force and was proud to have served in the Berlin Airlift as a mechanic and a "Follow Me" jeep driver.
Married to Dougie Virginia Carper on June 13, 1954, they built their home on Waverly in Clarke County. Clyde farmed his entire life starting with his dad and brother, Malcom and finishing with his son, Clay. He raised beef cattle, hay and crops and considered it to be an honor and duty to be a good steward of the land. Clyde instilled in his family a strong work ethic and fierce determination to complete one's tasks.
Clyde was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Winchester where he enjoyed attending the E.T. Clarks Men's Bible Class and readily gave his opinion during discussions each Sunday. He served as a Deacon and spent countless hours working on various projects at the church's Hunting Ridge Retreat.
Hunting, fishing and good use of the great outdoors were important to Clyde. Fishing trips to Canada, Florida, New York and the local waterways dotted his entire life. Much fellowship was enjoyed by friends and family on bird, rabbit, deer and squirrel hunts. He had a way with dogs and thoroughly enjoyed them as partners in the hunt. In his younger days, he raised beagles and was an avid coon hunter. Clyde was especially proud of his champion coon hound, Bluebell.
He and his wife were long time members of the Blue Ridge Twirlers square dance club and hosted practices in their basement. They enjoyed card parties and playing setback with friends and relatives. Clyde added to social gatherings with his harmonica, his lively beat on the piano and an occasional song on the concertina he brought back from Germany.
Farm life can be demanding, difficult and time consuming but Clyde, together with his wife, weaved love, laughter, work, play, family and above all else, faith in God, into an incredible tapestry of life enjoyed by all who knew him. Car rides and the kitchen table may be a little more quiet now, but the experiences and lessons Clyde shared through his stories and way of life will continue to flourish in his family he leaves behind.
Surviving with his wife, Dougie, of 66 years are daughters, Robin Thompson (Paul) of Stephens City, Kelly Knittle (Paul) of White Post, son, Clay Brumback (Aimee Jo) of White Post, grandchildren: Logan and Casey Thompson, Caleb and Isaac Knittle, Sam, Luke, and Ellie Brumback and great granddaughters, Avonlea and Cady Thompson. Preceding him in death is a son, Kirk Brumback and siblings, Eldon, Ellen, Malcolm and Jane.
Visitation will be received by his children on Friday, January 29, from 6 - 8 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Saturday, January 30, at Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg, VA with Rev. Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides officiating. Pallbearers will be Clyde's grandchildren.
