Clyde N. Benson Clyde Nelson Benson, 71, of Middletown, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Benson was born August 12, 1950, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, son of the late Robert Howard Benson and Lula Thorne Benson.
He was a maintenance worker for a local apple orchard.
He married Joan Marie Keeler on November 16, 1989, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are a sister, Mary Jane Barnhart, and a brother, James Benson.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.