Clyde W. “Bill” Howe Jr., age 78, peacefully drew his last earthly breath and went to be with the Lord, December 2, 2021. Born January 9, 1943, he was the son of the late Clyde W. Howe Sr and Julia Link Howe of Winchester, VA.
He was preceded in death by wife Penny; son Eddie “Leroy”; brother Dougie and brother Jackie. He was also preceded in death by his “special friend” Diane.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Hardy) Monk of Winchester, VA, Lisa (Tina) Howe of Missouri, Janice (Bill) Kuiken-Curtis of WV, and Linda (Calvin) Wallace of Winchester, VA; son Kenny Kuiken; sixteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Barley of Stephens City, VA, Judy (Gary) Chapman of Stephenson, VA and Lorraine Kump of Gore, VA; many nieces, nephews, and friends as well as his caregiver Linda.
Bill loved the Lord, music, cars and people. He never met a stranger.
A funeral service will be December 8, 2021, 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Melissa Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Internment will take place in Mount Hebron Cemetery following the services.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
