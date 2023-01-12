Clyde Wayne Williams
Clyde Wayne Williams “Dink” was born on August 19, 1980 in Winchester Memorial Hospital. Clyde departed this life on January 8, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center. He is survived by his mother Faith Jones (Robert) of Millwood, VA, father Clyde Wayne Cook (Karen) of Martinsburg, WV; daughters, Monàe of Atlanta, GA and Asia of Stephens City, VA; son Amari of Stephens City; sisters, Shajuana Woodley (Jonathan), Cicely Miller (William), Kania Cook; brothers, Delmar Curry, Lante Cook, and Nahshon Cook; lifelong companion Carisa Cain; Von Thomas, mother of Asia and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Clyde was employed at the Winchester Medical Center as a System Analyst. He was a travel coach for A.A. U. basketball and Trainer for Unique Hoops. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, and loved to plan trips to travel worldwide.
Clyde was the Epitome of a Wonderful Human Being, a Great Father, Brother, Son and Friend. By example he showed what it means to have the Creators Light shine within us by showing outwardly a selfless Love towards others, whether it was family or friends, or even strangers. He will Truly be missed by all who knew him. May his journey into the spirit realm be full of Love and Peace, and mimic all the positive attributes he showed in his earthly life…until we all meet again. We Will Always Love You Dink!
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 with Bishop Bobby Hudnall officiating. Burial will be at Charles Buster Jackson Cemetery in White Post, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
