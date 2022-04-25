Clyde William “Sonny” Vance Jr.
Clyde William “Sonny” Vance Jr., 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Sonny was born June 20, 1950 in Winchester, the son of the late Clyde Sr. and Frances Minnick Vance. Before his retirement, he was a locksmith. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Sonny was an avid family man.
Along with the love of his life, Barbara Presgraves, Sonny is survived by his daughter, Wendy Burner (Larry) of Winchester; stepchildren, Larry Presgraves (Dee), Eddie Presgraves, Tracey Getts (Geryl), and Stacey Cave, all of Winchester; grandchildren, Brady, Morgan, Brad, Chase, Trey, Dylan, Brooke, Taylor, Tiffany, and Tammy; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mckenzie, Mckayla, Brystal, Morgan, Charlotte, Raine, Paisley, Trevor, Haley, Blake, Adelynn, and Isabella; and his sister, Barbara Hostler of Winchester.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Sr. and Frances Minnick Vance, one brother, and five sisters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Jones at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sonny’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolence can be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.