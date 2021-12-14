Cmdr. (ret.) John Orvin Yarwood passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
He was born to Robert William Yarwood and Elsie Lorena Bertelson Yarwood on Sept. 16, 1922, in Eldora, Iowa.
On Feb. 10, 1941, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Yorktown in Norfolk, VA. After the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Saratoga in Hawaii and then to a group of sailors from that ship who were sent to Guadalcanal, where he arrived on his 20th birthday.
He served in the Navy for 30 years, retiring as a commander in 1971 with a tray full of medals documenting his service to his country.
He is survived by daughter Barbara Magill (James), of Cross Junction, VA; son Robert Yarwood (Gail) of North Port, FL; step-daughters Donna McNabb (Lee) of Holden, LA, and Mary (Michael) Murphy of Urbandale, Iowa, and step-son Dennis Roupe, of Ankeny, Iowa. Also surviving are grandchildren Laura Carlson (Marc), Melinda Russell (Lawrence), John Yarwood (Noreen), Christopher Yarwood (Georgie), Matthew Herron, Julie Johnson (Dennis), Katie Roupe, Amy Seller (Sam) Bunny Churchill (Mike); great-grandchildren Michaela Carlson-Juarez (Jayson), Kurt Russell, Ryan Carlson, Jessica Russell, Jade Herron, Christian and Viktor Ingram, and Olivia and Jack Yarwood; a sister, Helen Drew of San Antonio, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Helen Stutt Yarwood and his second wife, Bernice Johnson Yarwood. Also predeceasing him were an older sister, Florence Harding, and older brother, William Robert Yarwood.
The military funeral will be held at Searle Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA, on Dec. 13th at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navy League.
