“Col.” Edwin Pifer Orndoff
“Col.” Edwin Pifer Orndoff, of Winchester, VA, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 peacefully at the age of 91 from heart failure at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ed was born March 30, 1930 in the home of his aunt, Mrs. Luther Larrick in Hayfield, VA. He was the son of late Gover Donovan Orndoff and Bessie Irene Dyke Orndoff.
Ed was a member of Stone’s Chapel Presbyterian Church in Berryville, VA and attended First United Methodist and Braddock Street United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA.
Having attended various schools in Frederick and Clarke County, he had to leave school to support the farm and his eight brothers and sisters. He later obtained his GED. Though he may not be a degreed man, he was a self-educated man, mostly due to his wife Betty. Whatever she was interested in or volunteered with, he was by her side absorbing knowledge.
Ed went on a blind date with Betty Madagan in 1950. By the third date, Ed knew she was the one he would marry. Though, he had to wait until she graduated from James Madison College. After an eight-year courtship, they were married on December 21, 1958 in First United Methodist Church in Winchester. They were married for 62 years.
Ed left the farm and moved to town with his new bride. He worked at the Clearbrook Woolen Mill until rumors spread of it closing. He also sold cars at the Ford Dealership part time.
In July 1960, Ed was hired at Crown Cork and Seal when the plant first opened. Many good friendships were made over his 43 years at Crown. Many stories were shared over the years to include the various “characters” employed there. Throughout Ed’s 43-year career at Crown, he worked in almost every department except management. Though offered several times, he declined, for he needed the machines and the coworkers more.
While working at Crown Cork and Seal, Ed found his passion, which was auctioneering. He began working at two auction houses in the evenings. In 1973, Ed used two weeks of vacation to attend Nashville Auction School, where he received his honorary title of “Colonel” by the state of Tennessee. When he returned, Ed became a Virginia Licensed Auctioneer and Orndoff’s Auction and Appraisal Service was formed. Betty managed the daily operations of each auction meticulously for 40 years until they retired in 2013.
Ed enjoyed gardening, woodworking and refinishing furniture as well antique cars and tractors. His interest in antiques, art, and history led the family to become active members of Preservation of Historic Winchester (PHW), the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society, the French and Indian War Foundation, the Blue Ridge Fine Arts League (Virginia Museum of Fine Arts), and the Shenandoah Art Council. In 1988, the family joined the Glen Burnie Historic House and Gardens, which later became the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in 2005.
He was a member of Virginia Auctioneers Association (VAA) and Winchester Moose Lodge.
Ed enjoyed the visual and performing arts from theatre and dance to exhibitions and gallery openings, but most especially music. He enjoyed all kinds of music, from big band, swing and bluegrass to classical, instrumental and choral concerts. He loved music. The Orndoff’s rarely missed a lecture, a concert, or community event.
Ed and Betty studied ballroom dancing with Miss Ewing. They were founding members of Club Continental social dance group. They loved roller skating, dancing, and performing in the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary Follies.
He loved the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and attended many functions over the years. Ed served as a volunteer for the “Young at Heart Dance” since 1988.
Ed is survived by his only child and namesake, Edwina “Eydie” Orndoff. His beautiful bride Betty Madagan Orndoff preceded him in death earlier this year on May 3, almost 3 months and 3 weeks apart. They were inseparable.
Ed is also survived by his brothers Charles Orndoff (Jolene); Grover Orndoff (June); and sisters June Adams (Woodrow, decd); Polly Milbourne Gentry (Robert, decd); and Mary Lou Jobe (Frederick, decd). Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Ed is proceeded in death by his parents; brother Leonard Orndoff; sisters Freda Hinton Smallwood (Wayne, decd) and Wilda Furr; niece, Brenda Smallwood Dailey; and nephew, Robert Milbourne Jr.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 2nd from 3:00 — 7:00pm at Jones Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 4 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Sean Devolites and Rev. William Anthony Layman officiating.
Burial will be on Tuesday, September 7 at 11 AM at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nick Powers, Ted Pennington, Ryan Seabright, Tim Skinner, and Jim Spangler.
Masks are required and please maintain social distancing. Familiar units may sit together during the service.
To honor the Orndoff’s, memorial contributions can be made to Collection Fund at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, c/o Sherry Hudson, Sr Director, Institutional Advancement, 901 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 to acquire a desired object in Betty and Edwin’s memory; to the non-profit, Stone’s Chapel Memorial Association, Inc., c/o Larry Hardesty, President, PO Box 844, Berryville, VA 22611 for building maintenance and preservation of Stone’s Chapel; or to AAUW-Winchester, c/o Marsha Gochenour, Treasurer, 201 Crest Circle, Winchester VA 22602 to fund an education scholarship in Betty’s memory for a deserving woman in financial need.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
