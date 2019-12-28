Col. James L. Longerbeam, Sr. U.S. Army (Ret)
Col. James Luther Longerbeam, Sr., 87, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Willows of Meadow Branch, Winchester, Virginia.
Col. Longerbeam was born July 23, 1932 in Berryville, Virginia, son of the late Luther Mason Longerbeam and Corrine Catherine Boersig Longerbeam.
He graduated from Berryville High School in 1949 at the age of 16. Jim started a career with the military in the U. S. Army National Guard. He attended Army Officers Training School in the mid-50’s. He served as Commander of the National Guard in Winchester. A few years later he signed up for active duty in the U. S. Army. During his service of active duty, he did a tour during the Korean War as well as two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Infantry Officer. His last job with the military was with Criminal Investigative Command. He was a highly decorated officer receiving three Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, three Silver Stars, and two Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with two Stars among many other medals. His years of service expanded 26 years and retired as Colonel.
During his time in the service, Jim attended General Command College and then graduated from Park College with a degree in business and economics. Upon returning to the Winchester area, Jim became a realtor. He worked for Crum Realty and later co-founded his own real estate company, Link Realty Services.
Jim served many years on Board of Supervisors with Frederick County serving the Back Creek District from January 1992 — December 1995 and later as Chairman of the Board from January 1996 — December 1999. He helped to establish The Youth Development Center in Winchester, Virginia. He served as president of the Shawnee Girl Scout Council and was a co-founder of Kids Are Our Concern.
He was one of the founding members and was instrumental in helping formulate CLEAN, Inc. in Winchester. He was an advocate in the Winchester local community as well as nationally to promote methods to eradicate the harm of drugs and their effects on young people.
His career endeavors and personal convictions helped to increase awareness, education and a community framework of positive community involvement in order to help individuals, especially young people live healthier lives.
Jim received the Citizen of the Year award from Winchester/Frederick County Chamber of Commerce in 2004 where he shared the award with his wife, Shelda.
He married Shelda Mae Whitehill Longerbeam on June 11, 1961 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Debbie Longerbeam Driver of Charleston, SC and Mary Catherine Longerbeam of Stephens City, VA; a son, James L. Longerbeam, Jr. (Alette) of Alexandria, VA; three brothers, Jesse Longerbeam (Mary Joan), Richard Longerbeam (Cindy) and Danny Longerbeam (Trudy); a sister, Barbara McWilliams (Allan); ten grandchildren, James Ryan Longerbeam (Kelly), Jacqueline Longerbeam, Clarissa Longerbeam, Marcheta Longerbeam, James Austin Longerbeam, Jimiesha Longerbeam, Xavier Longerbeam, Makia Longerbeam, Robert Longerbeam and Lauren Hahn Lindsay; and four great-grandchildren.
His sister, Gladys Longerbeam and three brothers, Frederick Longerbeam, Beverly Longerbeam and Charles Longerbeam, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester, VA with The Rev. Jonathan M. Boynton officiating. (Additional parking is available at the Braddock Street Parking Garage.) Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA. Military honors will be provided by Virginia National Guard Honor Guard Team.
Pallbearers will be Robert Longerbeam, Xavier Longerbeam, Ryan Longerbeam, Jesse Longerbeam, Richard Longerbeam, and Danny Longerbeam. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth McKee, Jeff McKee, Mark McKee, Timmy McKee and Danny McKee.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 — 11:00 A. M. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Youth Development Center, 3 Battaile Dr., Winchester, VA 22601 or to CLEAN, Inc., 129 Youth Development Ct., Winchester, VA 22602.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
