Col. John J. Garing (Ret. USAF)
Col. John James Garing (Ret. USAF), 78, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Winchester, VA on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. John was born April 29, 1942 in St. Paul, MN, a son of the late John Garing and Helen (Walsh) Garing. He was the devoted husband of Gerri (Perras) Garing for 54 years.
Surviving with his wife, are their daughter Chris Garing and her partner Christopher; their daughter Stacy (Garing) Yentz and her husband Kevin, and grandchildren Lindsay, Hailey and Camden; their son Matt Garing, his wife Kathryn, and grandchildren Alexander and Emma; their daughter Nicole (Garing) Kinney, her husband Michael, and grandchildren Sara and Ryan.
John was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. During his distinguished career, John commanded the Communications unit at McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA; was Commander of the Communications unit at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, OK; served four years at the White House Communications Agency and later attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF). John’s overseas assignments included Clark Air Base in Angeles City, Philippines, and NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. After his service, John went into private consulting prior to joining the Defense Information Systems Agency, where he retired as a Senior Executive Service (SES) after 13 years. After leaving DISA, John worked for Warren Suss Consulting and then became a Vice President for Vion Corporation before retiring full time in 2017.
Among his notable awards, John received the Fast Company Most Creative People in Business Award in 2009 and was inducted into the Air Force Cyberspace Operations and Support Hall of Fame in 2017. John was a building chairman for Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lake Ridge, VA and was a member of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church.
John had many passions in life, one of which was teaching. He taught everyone he met something to remember — respect, loyalty, friendship, and love. Love and family above all else. He also had favorites puppies, he loved his puppies, the squirrels running along the deck, the sun shining brightly over the water in the lake behind his house, animals of all kind, a huge civil war buff and travel, he loved his travel. John was a passionate loving and kind person who was as devout in his faith as he was in his love of his family.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myer, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 P. M. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA, and from 9:00 — 10:00 Tuesday morning at St. Bridget’s before the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support: (wwfs.org)
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
