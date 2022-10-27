Col. USMC Ret. John William Dresely
Col. USMC Ret. John William Dresely, 92, of Winchester, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Col. Dresely was born March 18, 1930 in Waukegan, IL; son of the late George William and Anna Olson Dresely. He grew up in Antigo, Wisconsin and graduated from Antigo HS in 1948. He went on to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, IL and was commissioned into the US Marine Corp. He served in Vietnam and retired after thirty years in 1983. Col. Dresely was a board member of the American Cut Glass Association and volunteered for Blue Ridge Hospice for many years.
He married Delores “De” Groeper Dresely on April 17, 1954 in Washington, DC. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2000.
Col. Dresely is survived by his sons, Dr. John W. Dresely, Jr. (Julia) of Centreville, VA and Kevin Dresely (Teresa) of Lebanon, PA; daughter, Anita Hill (Todd) of Winchester; five grandchildren, Bethany Dresely, Jeffrey Dresely (Katie), Ashley Auman (Alex), Kirstin Kidd (Patrick) and Courtney Hill and seven great grandchildren.
Along with his wife he is preceded in death by his son, Erik M. Dresely.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.