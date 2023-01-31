Colleen Bageant Russell
Colleen Bageant Russell, 100, peacefully joined her beloved deceased family members and friends on Friday, January 27, 2023.
She was born on January 13, 1923. Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Audrey Bageant; sister, Ona Lee; brothers, Foster and Ralph, and daughter, Mary Jane Dean who passed in 2019.
She married James Robert Russell on April 18, 1942, in Winchester, VA. They were married for 69 years. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2011.
Colleen is survived by her daughters, Karen Belford (Robert) and Libby Smith (David); five grandchildren, Robbie Belford (Karen), Trish Moreland, Dawn Brunk (Justin), David Smith (Jenna) and James Smith (Kristina); eight great-grandchildren, Brent Moreland, Hannah Smith, Jackson Brunk, Kemper Belford, Tucker Smith, Chloe Smith, Noah Smith and Scarlett Smith.
She was a devoted daughter, mother and Nana to all her grandchildren. Besides loving her family and friends, she belonged to community clubs, the church choir and played bridge. Colleen was a member of Wesley Church, V.M. women’s group and choir. She was also a member and leader for four years of White Hall 4-H club, a member of DAR and member and past president of the VA State Horticulture Society. Colleen worked as secretary and bookkeeper for the family business, D.K. Russell & Sons, Inc. for over 62 years. She loved to sew, garden, quilt, cook, play cards and work puzzles. Colleen will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10am with a service at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center. Interment will be private.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Belford, David Smith Jr., Jamie Smith, Ben Dodson and Milt Bageant.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Herbert B. Taylor, Robert E. Belford Sr., David W. Smith Sr., and Lowell Holsinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Colleen to The American Heart Association at https://donatenow.heart.org or Clear Brook Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 1256 Brucetown Rd., Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.