Colleen "Connie" Shine Dill, 97, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Colleen was born August 29, 1924, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of John and Ruth Richards Shine. She graduated from John Handley High School in 1942. Colleen traveled to Kennebunkport, ME, to work at the Arlington Hotel for the summer of 1946. She met Wallace Frank Dill and the two were married on October 23, 1948 in Winchester.
Colleen worked for Western Union during World War II. Colleen later worked as a substance abuse counselor for the Northwestern Community Services until her retirement in 1989. She received the Virginia Alcoholism Counselor of the Year Award in 1977. Colleen was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where she began playing the church pipe organ at the age of 12 and continued to play for many decades. Colleen was a proud graduate of John Handley and actively helped to plan the class reunions for many years, including the reunion in 2019. She was a member of the '42 Girls Lunch Bunch, past-president of the Girls Athletic Association at Northside Lanes, Girl Scout Troop Leader for many years and past member of Glasshoppers. She traveled to Austria and many surrounding countries as well. Colleen was an avid reader and passed down her love of reading to her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and playing card games with her family. Colleen enjoyed being a part of her grandchildren's lives. She loved cheering them on at sporting events.
Mrs. Dill is survived by three daughters: Deanna Martin, Trudy Dill and Cynthia Dill Fries, five grandchildren: Andrea Martin Kaval, Travis Martin, Sarah Beth Martin, Kailin Fries Mullins and Jennifer Fries Polk; seven great-grandchildren and her niece Jocelyn Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Virginia Shine, Lawrence Shine, Regina Shine Triplitt, her son-in-law, Mike Fries, and her granddaughter, Emily Ann Martin.
The Friends May Call Viewing will be held from 10 am- 12 noon on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, September 17, 2021 to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy Tuition Angels Fund, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
