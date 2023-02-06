Colleen J. Cornell
Colleen Joyce Cornell, 92, of Bluemont, Virginia, passed away on January 28, 202,3 at the Willows of Meadow Branch.
Mrs. Cornell was born on April 3, 1930, in Wallace, Idaho, the daughter of the late Arthur Powell Murphy and Anietta Inola Rolfs Murphy.
Mrs. Cornell worked as a data programmer for the Boeing company.
She was an avid quilter with the Winchester Quilters Guild, B.O.D. Handley Friends of the Library and was a member of the Grape Society. She traveled to over 40 countries and held a master’s degree from George Mason in art history.
She married Capt. Robert Benjamin Meeks in August of 1980 in McLean, Virginia.
She is survived by four sons, John Arthur Cornell, Martin Kevin Meeks, Miles Jansen Meeks, and David Benjamin Meeks; a daughter, Shannon Eileen Cornell; ten grandchildren, Chantel Eileen Alkire, Brittany Pualani Pendleton, Robert James Farm, Taylor Elizabeth McClanahan, Daniel Aaron Butler, Matthew Aaron Cornell, Alicia Nicole Cornell, Ashley Nicole Cornell, Christopher Benjamin Meeks, Ashley Marie Meeks; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Cooper Murphy Whitson, and her beloved husband.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Regions 117 located at 180 Bald Eagle Dr., Lake Frederick, VA, 22630.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Handley Regional Library, P.O. Box 58, Winchester, VA 22604.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send online condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
