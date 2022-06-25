Colleen “Maw” Sager Ritter
Colleen “Maw” Sager Ritter, 92, of Winchester, VA, passed away at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center on Thursday, June 23, 2022, with her family by her side.
Colleen was born February 11, 1930, in Winchester, daughter of the late Berna Franklin and Amelia Bush Sager. She was a curator and local historian for Glen Burnie, Abrams Delight, Stonewall Jackson Headquarters, George Washington Headquarters and the Walking Tours of Winchester as well as holding her position of wife and mother to six children. Colleen was a lifelong member of First Christian Church and a member of Winchester/Frederick County Historical Society.
She married Hector B. Ritter Jr. on July 8, 1949, in Winchester.
Along with her husband of almost 73 years, she is survived by her sons, Bruce Ritter of Winchester, Tim Ritter (Cathy) of Midlothian, Kevin Ritter (Betty) of Capon Bridge, WV, Randy Ritter (Melissa) of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Gayle Clem (Steve) of Strasburg; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Colleen is preceded in death by her son, Brian Ritter; great-grandson, Fender Cogle, and sisters, Dorothy Mason and Jo Anne Ritenour.
A graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Colleen to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
