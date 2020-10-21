Colonel Lawrence Robson, USAF, Retired "Larry"

Lawrence Robson, 87, most recently of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Fox Trail Assisted Living.
Larry was born November 21, 1932 in Aberdeen, North Carolina, to Vander Robson and Olivae F. Hall Robson. He grew up on a farm outside Aberdeen. In 1950, Larry graduated from Aberdeen High School, left the family farm and joined the United States Air Force in 1951.
He married Patsy Ruth Yeargain in 1955.
Larry spent twenty-seven years serving his country with the United States Air Force, including three tours of duty in Vietnam, retiring at the rank of Colonel. Throughout his career with the Air Force, Larry piloted many types of aircraft including the B-25, F-94, F-86, F-89, TB-29, C-47, C-141, C-130, and XC/C-5A, totaling 7359 flying hours. He participated in Operation Homecoming, and was intimately involved in the repatriation of American POWs in Hanoi, North Vietnam. On April 1, 1973, he repatriated the last known American POW held in Vietnam, Capt. Robert White. He testified before the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs regarding missing POW's from Vietnam. He retired from his station at the Pentagon in 1978.
After his retirement, Larry moved to San Antonio, Texas and spent his time pursuing his favorite hobbies: gardening, fishing, cooking elaborate meals from scratch, and working in his garage making and restoring furniture. He also enjoyed telling stories about his military exploits.
He is survived by his two sons, Bruce (Chris) of Chesapeake, VA and Mark (Cheryl) of Winchester, VA; a grandson Eric (Anne Marie) and great grandson Harrison of Smyrna, GA and granddaughter Elizabeth Owings (Ryan) and great grandson Jackson of Middletown, VA, three sisters: Stella of Southport, NC, Frances of Port Lavaca, TX and Lois of Aberdeen, NC. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, his companion Clara Culver, his parents, stepmother Vida Bell, brothers Hurshell, Richard, Ed, and sisters Odell, Vanessa, Vera, Mary, and Carolyn.
Mark and his family enjoyed spending time with Larry. He would always remind Larry to keep his wings level and Larry would always respond "They are level!" He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Aberdeen, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.