Colonel Richard Fairfax Pell, III
Colonel Richard Fairfax Pell, III, US Army retired, 83, passed away at his home in Winchester, VA on January 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on July 7, 1937, in Wheeling, WV; the son of Walter Edward and Virginia Monger Pell. He married Carolynne Amelia Evans on August 19, 1961 in Oceana, WV.
Richard earned a B.S. in electrical engineering in 1959 and a B.S. in physics in 1960 from West Virginia University. He also received an M.S. in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1971. He was a career military officer, serving in the US Army for 26 years. His overseas tours included Korea, Germany and Vietnam. One of his many assignments was as a battalion commander at Fort Knox.
Richard and his family moved to Winchester, VA in 1981. As a member of First Baptist Church, Richard served as president of the E. T. Clark Men’s Bible Class, chairman of the Deacons, on various committees, and was a member of the Chancel Choir. He was president of the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation from 2000-2016.
Along with Carolynne, his wife of 59 years, he is survived by their children; Nancy Lee Pell of Winchester, Doctor Richard Fairfax Pell IV and his wife, Lorena of Miami, FL; and Amy Elizabeth Pell of Miami, FL; grandchildren, Virginia Claire Sumner, Katherine Lee Sumner, Genesis Victoria Pell and Richard Fairfax Pell, V and brothers, Jon D. Pell of Silver Springs, FL and Peter E. Pell of Fairmont, WV.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Kristin Whitesides and Rev. George Fletcher officiating. Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
Live streaming will be offered at Jones Funeral Home Facebook page.
