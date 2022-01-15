William P. Stewart, 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Reston, VA.
Bill was born January 11, 1936, in Pueblo, CO, as the youngest of six children to the late Robert and Marie Stewart. After graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemistry from Regis College in Denver, CO, Bill elected to serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He dedicated his life to military service for over 28 years, retiring from the Joint Chiefs at the Pentagon as a Colonel in 1987. His decorated career was punctuated with numerous medals and citations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. Bill’s Air Force career included stops in Germany, where he was stationed at Sembach Air Base with the 704th TASS, and South Korea, where he oversaw the development and training of the South Korean Air Force.
Some might say that his true love was flying, but there was nothing he loved more than his wife and children. He married his beloved Virginia Lee Johnson on June 10, 1961, in Big Spring, TX, and was a doting father to their two children. Ginny preceded him in death on February 14, 2021.
Bill is survived by daughter, Lorna Fitzgerald (Michael) of Falls Church, VA; son, William Patrick Stewart, Jr. (Terri) of Arlington, VA; grandchildren, Erin and Sean Fitzgerald of Falls Church, VA; Austin and William Stewart of Arlington, VA; and brother, Robert Stewart (Harriet) of Seattle, WA.
Services for Bill will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to St Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church, 1527, Senseny Rd., Winchester, VA 22602.
