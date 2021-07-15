Conard Kenneth Malick
Conard Kenneth Malick, 89, of 30 W. Southwerk St., Winchester, VA, passed away at his home, July 12, 2021.
He was born June 1, 1932 in Romney, WV. The son of the late George C. and Leana (McBride) Malick.
Conard worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 35 years in the construction industry and was an Airforce veteran serving during the Korean War.
Conard loved fishing and walking in the national forest with his dog, Olmer.
In addition to his parents, Conard was preceded in death by his first wife, Madeline Ludwick Malick; his second wife, Opal Mathany Malick; one sister, Nancy Ludwick (James); brother, Hatzel (Joann) Malick, of San Diego, CA.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia A. Martin (Donald) of Stephenson, VA; Louise Renard, of Winchester; Kenneth R. Malick (Cathy), of Winchester; Dennis M. Malick, Sr., of Winchester; Jane Myers (Douglas), of Moorefield, WV; Daniel Malick, of Woodstock, VA and Rebecca Malick, of Strasburg, VA.
Service and Interment will be private.
Arrangments are in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.