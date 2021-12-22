Connie Susan Ward Middleton, 73, of Winchester died Monday, December 20, 2021 in her residence.
She was born December 6, 1948 in Winchester the daughter of Charles and Mildred Ginn Ward.
She was married to Omer L. Middleton, Jr. for 48 years.
Connie was a member of Round Hill United Methodist Church.
Professionally, she had worked for Crown, Cork, & Seal and had also been a beautician for many years.
She and her husband fostered over 100 children.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nine children, Tina Kirby (Dave), Scott Middleton (Cindy), Windy Glahn (Bill), Wendi See (Stacy), Juli Scarr (Jon), Michael Weaver (Leslie), Shavonna O'Brien, Patrick and Christopher Middleton; grandchildren, Sean Cooper, Corey, Madison, Ashleigh, & Chloe Nail, Lilyana & Daniel Glahn, Meggan Brown (Stevie), Cliff Imes (Stephanie), Maggie & Mario Scarr, Trey,Tanner, & Kirby Partlow; great-grandchildren, Aubrey & Bailey Miller, Emma & Abby Brown, Liam & Chelsea Imes, Kamden & Rhett Faudree, Freya Partlow; siblings, Irma Whitmire, & Richard Ward (Missy); nieces, Lynda Whitmire, and Ginger Nail (Greg).
A service will be 11:00 am Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Larry Craddock and Doug Rinker. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be Corey Nail, Greg Nail, Brian Taylor, Tanner Partlow, Trey Partlow, & Dave Crim. Honorary bearers are Scott Middleton & Sean Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Friends will be received on Monday from 6-8:00 pm in the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.