Constance “Connie” Williamson Waters, 72 of Huntly, VA passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Connie was born in Alexandria, VA in 1949 to Jeanne and the late Raymond Williamson. Connie was a native of Northern VA. She raised her family in VA and later in life, she treasured her time in the mountains of Huntly, VA with her loving partner Mac McGrail. Connie’s commitment and love for children led her to create a 17 year-long home daycare that enriched countless lives. Connie was also passionate about her community. She took her passion for community and later forged a career in Property Management. She retired from Reston Association.
She was a loving mother to four children and later in life enjoyed being a grandmother to nine grandchildren. While focused on her growing family, she spent countless hours volunteering at her children’s elementary schools. She also found time to express her artistic talents. Connie loved crocheting, she enjoyed creative writing, drawing and acting as the family historian. Connie was a Job’s Daughter and a strong supporter of women’s rights. She was sociable, with a wry sense of humor and enjoyed a hearty conservation.
Connie is survived by her mother, Jeanne Williamson; partner of 22 years, Mac McGrail; children, Jeffrey Cake (Estelle), Bryan Cake (Melissa), Jessica Waters (Sam Taxis), Megan Waters (Jason Barrett); grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Corey, Tate, Kyle, Madelyn, Logan, Carleigh, and Mason; sisters, Pamela Lucas (Gary) and Cynthia Williamson.
Connie is preceded in death by her father, Raymond O Williamson and brother, Raymond L Williamson.
All services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Smile and The National Brain Tumor Society.
