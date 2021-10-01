Connor R. Gordon
Connor Ryan Gordon, 21, of Winchester, Virginia, died of an accidental overdose, Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Manassas, Virginia.
Connor was born April 6, 2000, son of Jeffrey Randolph Gordon and Karen Lynn Gordon.
Surviving with his parents are his brother, Kyle Aiden Gordon, and his cat Mr. Kitty, all of Winchester, VA.
Connor is at peace in the waiting arms of his loving grandparents who predeceased him, Kenneth and Patricia Robyn Gordon and Cleveland and Margaret Turner.
His beautiful smile and green eyes would warm your heart in an instant. He was an animal lover. He treasured reading and was extremely intelligent. He was compassionate and loving but had been tortured by the pain of addiction and had not been himself for a few years. He was trying desperately to be in recovery but the chains that bound him were stronger than anything he could overcome. Even though his pain he ended nearly every conversation with those he cared for with ‘love you.’ He dreamed of becoming a writer like his favorite authors Hunter S. Thompson, Chris Hedges, or Stephen King, but he also wanted to help people. He was a supporter of harm reduction principles in drug use which aim to keep people alive until they’re ready to make a positive change.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA. A reception will follow at the Gordon Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Chris Atwood Foundation, PO Box 9282, Reston, VA 20195.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
