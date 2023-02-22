Constance Hottle Clifton, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, died on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia, after a battle with cancer.
Connie was born on August 12, 1955, in Winchester Memorial Hospital. She was the youngest child of the late Fred Hottle Sr. and Naomi V. Anderson Hottle of Capon Springs, West Virginia.
She graduated from Clarke County High School, Berryville, Virginia, in 1973. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude from Lord Fairfax Community College with an associate degree in business management in 2001. She attended Lord Fairfax throughout the years and received certificates in business and medical studies.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Julie Christine Clifton Rector; a grandson, Kaleb, and son-in-law, Jason Rector, of Front Royal; husband, Leon Wayne Fristoe; three stepchildren and numerous stepgrand and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Louise Hottle of Maurertown, VA, Lois Lewis of Lexington, GA, Wilma Lee Hottle of Berkeley Springs, WV, William “Will” Hottle (Diane) of Star Tannery, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dora Sixma and Geraldine Orndorff; two brothers, Fred Hottle Jr. and Leonard “Butch” Hottle.
Funeral service will be held at 10:45 A.M., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Reverend Karl A. Kakadelis officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 A.M., Thursday, February 23, 2023, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery, 10893 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, West Virginia, 26865.
Memorial contribution may be made to Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 203, Richmond, Virginia 23294.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
