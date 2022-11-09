Constance “Connie” Arnold
Constance “Connie” Arnold, 74, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home.
Connie was born in 1948 in Frederick, MD, the daughter of the late David and Dorothy Sargent. She retired as custodian for Frederick County Public Schools. Connie was a member of Open Door Baptist Church in Clear Brook, VA. She enjoyed spending time with her church family and most of all enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren.
She married Douglas R. “Kinky” Arnold on September 6, 1975, at Rosedale Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, officiating was Dr. Ken H. Smith.
Connie is survived by her husband; daughter, Amanda Sue DeHaven (Phillip Jr.) of Bunker Hill, WV; sons, Larry E. Cooper Jr. (Tamela) of Winchester, VA and Rodney B. Cooper of Hilton Head, SC; stepdaughter, Debbie Leddy (Mike) of Gainesboro, VA; grandchildren, Melinda Cooper, Hunter Cooper, Nicholas Cooper, Taylor Cooper, Aiden Cooper, Phillip A. DeHaven III, Wayne VanMeter, Jeremy VanMeter and Brian Franks; seven great-grandchildren; best friend, Peggy Fleming, and “her kids,”Lisa and Wayne Taylor.
A graveside service will be in Mount Olive Cemetery on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Connie to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
The family would like to thank her part-time caretaker, Peanut, the staff at Blue Ridge Hospice, Lisa at Valley Health, her physical therapist David and neighbors Jennifer & Scott for taking wonderful care of Connie.
