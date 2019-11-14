Constance Joan Ware Payne-Stewart
Constance Joan Ware Payne-Stewart, age 84 a former resident of Barbour County and a longtime resident of Winchester, Virginia, departed this life Tuesday afternoon November 12, 2019 in the Davis Medical Center at Elkins. Death was following an extended illness.
She was born December 17, 1934 in Junior, WV, a daughter of the late Chester Loraine and Nellie Florence Swick Ware. She was twice married, first to James W. Payne on June 7, 1957, who preceded her in death March 30, 1992; and second to Arthur Stewart of Belington and more recently of Winchester, Virginia, on October 26, 1996, who survives at their home in Virginia.
In addition to her loving husband of 23 years, she is survived by four step children; Leonard “Beaver” Stewart and companion Tonya Long of Belington, WV, Ron Stewart and wife Mary Beth of Stowe, Ohio, Michael Stewart and wife Paulette of Tallmadge, Ohio, and Alice Cook and husband Russ of Clyde, Ohio, brother; Kenneth Ware and wife Marilyn of Memphis, Tennessee, sister; Carolyn June Lord and husband Michael of Mesquite, Texas. Several nieces, nephews, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a whole host of friends also survive.
In addition to her parents and first husband she is preceded in death by one brother; Loyal Keith Ware.
Constance graduated from the Belington High School with the class of 1952 and attended the Weaver Church of the Nazarene and was Methodist by faith. After she graduated high school she went on to Shenandoah Jr College and Fairmont State College, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Journalism. In 1969 she earned her Master of Education degree at the college of William and Mary. She taught college prep English at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach for 32 ½ years. Constance enjoyed reading, music, and traveling. One room in her Winchester, Virginia home is wall to wall books. She began going to shows in Branson, Missouri in 1992. Besides the trips to Branson, she made frequent trips back to her and Arthur’s home town of Belington to visit with family and friends. She had a passion for baking pies, cakes, and bread, which he shared with her many friends and family. She was a wonderful, smart and beautiful woman, wife, step mother, sister and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received at the Talbott Funeral Home 56 N. Brandenburg Street in Belington on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 6 — 8 p.m. and again on Sunday November 17, 2019 from 8 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jimmie E. Tallman officiating. Interment will then follow in the Trinity Cemetery near Belington. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home in Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Constance Joan Ware Payne-Stewart.
