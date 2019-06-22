Cora Ella Dickerson
Cora Ella Dickerson, 84, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at her residence.
She was born October 13, 1934, in Winchester, the daughter of Douglas and Irene Clem Pierce. She was a member of Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church. Cora worked as a receptionist for Group 44 racing team until retirement.
Cora Ella married William J. Dickerson July 22, 1955 in Winchester. He preceded her in death March 22, 2003.
She is survived by three daughters ; Brenda Virts (William) of Stephens City, VA, Linda Fox( Mark) of Winchester, and Pamela Wallace (Timothy) of Yorktown, VA; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Wallace, Mary Pyatt, Kelly Wallace, Leslie Fox, Katie Virts, three great grandchildren, Hailey Sutphin, Hannah Morgan, Joshua Pyatt and a sister, Georgia Cullers of Winchester.
Along with her husband, William, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Derflinger and Helen Orndorff.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Davey Ermold officiating.
Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pall bearers will be William Virts, Mark Fox, Timothy Wallace, Nate Wallace, Danny Fox, and Terry Pyatt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
