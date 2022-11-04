Cora Maxine Grandison, age 88, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 19, 1934, in Moyers, WV, the daughter of the late Albert and Emma Clearice (Beverly) Moats. Cora married Melvin Eugene Grandison, who preceded her in death on July 1, 1998.
Cora attended Garnet High School in Charleston, WV and was a member of the Strasburg AME Church, a member of the Moats Chapel A.M.E Chruch, and the Moatstown Choir. She had worked for O'Sullivan's in Winchester, VA and had worked as a caretaker for home health.
Cora leaves behind to cherish her memory: 4 daughters, Melinda Eugenia Grandison and Paula Rosita Grandison, Timeka Milton, and Tanaia Grandison, all of Strasburg, VA; 2 sisters, Thelma Moats (Roscoe) and Elsie Barrow, all of Franklin, WV; a brother, Earl Moats (Gloria) of Franklin, WV; 2 grandchildren, Kristerra Anselme, Krystal McKinney; and 2 great-grandchildren, Tyree McMillan and Chamarra Milton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: a son, Alvin Christopher Grandison; a daughter, Drucilla Felicia Grandison; a granddaughter, Christina Grandison; 3 brothers, Lawrence, Gene, and Harmon Moats, Jr.; and 2 sisters, Beverly Gardiner and Grace Moats.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for their care and love.
Cora's family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6, 2022, 12-2 PM at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, WV. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Eldon Moats officiating.
Memorials may be made in Cora's memory to Basagic Funeral Home, PO 215, Franklin, WV 26807.
