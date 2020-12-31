Coralena Kennebec “Deanie” Smith
Coralena Kennebec “Deanie” Smith, age 91, of Romney, WV died peacefully with her family at her side, in Winchester, VA.
Deanie was born August 25, 1929 in Romney, the daughter of the late Bernard C. and Dorothy (Bailey) Speelman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clarence L. Smith, Jr.; (4) sisters, Vivian Tutwiler, Tawaka Hoover, June Gayman, and Dorothy Massie; a niece, Dianna Shoemaker; and by a nephew, John Massie.
Deanie is survived by her (2) daughters, Sue Ann Dowden (husband Scott) of Winchester and Kathy Jo Hipkiss (husband Wylie) of Romney; (3) grandchildren, Krista Rudolph (husband Josh) of King George, VA, Trisha Archer (husband Craig) of Winchester, VA, and Patrick McCord (wife Jenna) of Romney; (4) great grandchildren, Seth and Luke Rudolph and Cora and Ethan Archer; and a brother-in-law, Robert A. Smith of Kirby. Deanie is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives.
She graduated from Romney High School in 1947 and went to work as a telephone operator in 1946 on the evening shift. After working 19 years for Central and General Telephone, she joined the Bank of Romney where she retired after 28 years of service. Deanie was a Methodist by faith, having joined the church in 1939. Deanie spent her years after retirement enjoying life with her family and friends. She was a gracious hostess and loved to visit and have visitors. She was also an avid reader, sometimes consuming a book in one sitting. She enjoyed following WVU sports, especially Mountaineer Basketball.
Friends will be received at a later date for a Celebration of Life ceremony at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deanie’s memory to: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church ~ c/o Stacy Hill ~ 226 Tutwiler Rd. ~ Augusta, WV 26704
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney 304.822.3511
