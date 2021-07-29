Corder Waugh Fore, 59, originally from Winchester, VA died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home in Bunker Hill, WV.
He was a kind and courageous man who was always looking for an opportunity to help others. He loved the ocean, the sky and animals. Cord was constantly reaching out to strangers seeking to make connections. He was brave and stubborn and insisted on living life on his own terms. Cord was a curious and creative man whose love of God and people touched deeply those who knew him. We had plans for the future and I'm very sad to be without him. God bless you Corder Waugh.
