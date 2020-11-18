Corey Andrew Proffitt
“A Life Lived With Purpose”
Corey Andrew Proffitt, 50, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home.
Corey was born in 1970 in Winchester, VA, son of James and Phyllis Proffitt. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1988, where he was a member of the National Honor Society. Corey continued his education attending Lord Fairfax Community College and George Mason University, working toward a Business Administration and Communication degrees. He worked at Montgomery Ward in many locations, including Winchester, Chicago, Detroit, Reading, Baltimore, and the Washington, DC area. Corey also worked at Havertys Furniture Company, based out of Atlanta, GA, as a Corporate Trainer for over 122 locations throughout the United States. He loved to travel, cook, play cards and photography. His photography was his passion, which captured nature at its best. Corey enjoyed playing the piano and all genres of music. He was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
Surviving with his parents are many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Corey’s family (past and present) and his many friends were the foundation for his life and he loved them all very much.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, November 20th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Corey’s visitation will be limited to a maximum of 25 people at one time.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 pm on Saturday, November 21st, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Blane Medley officiating. For all who are unable to attend Corey’s service, please visit his obituary page at www.ompsfuneralhome.com the day of the service to watch via livestream. Interment will be private in Old Stone Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
