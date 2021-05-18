Cornelia L. Moreland “Connie”
Cornelia Lee Moreland, 73, of Boyce, Virginia, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Moreland was born October 23, 1947 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Delmar B. Larrick and Dorothy E. White Larrick.
She was raised in White Post, Virginia and graduated from Clarke County High School; was a member of Boyce Volunteer Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary and the Berryville Women of the Moose; was on the bowling league for ladies in Boyce; and was an AVON representative.
She worked as a secretary for the Town of Berryville and later the Berryville Moose Lodge 2139.
She is preceded in death by her father, first husband, Robert Eston Larrick, Sr., and her second husband of 23 years, Stephen J. Moreland.
Surviving is her mother of Waterloo, VA; daughter, Laura Anne Larrick Edmiston (Joseph) of Gore, VA; son, Robert Eston Larrick, Jr. (Anna) of Boyce, VA; sister, June L. Bowman of Berryville, VA; two brothers, Delmar B. Larrick of Clear Brook, VA and Jerry W. Larrick of Berryville, VA; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Christopher W. Edmiston, Ethan W. Edmiston, Del Larrick, Jason A. Larrick, Jacob C. Larrick, and Greg Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
