Courtland (“Court”) Wayne Smith, 76, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born on April 8, 1944 in Jamaica, Queens, New York. He was the son of the late Gordon L. Smith and Josephine (Gates) Smith.
Court attended Public School 68 and graduated from Cleveland High School in Ridgewood, New York.
Each summer break during high school, he rode the B&O from Central Station to Cumberland, Maryland to stay with his grandparents Harry and Grace Smith.
While enrolled at Potomac State College in West Virginia, Court was drafted by the US Army to serve in the Vietnam War. He served from 1966 to 1968; after his service was complete, he married his first wife Jean Catherine Henry in Fairfax, Virginia.
They settled in Winchester in 1969. He was a salesman for Kern Motor Co. and Sears and Roebuck prior to his 31 year career as an independent Allstate agent.
In 1983, he established the Men’s Soccer Team at Shenandoah University, and served as the team’s first head coach.
Court continued as the team’s head coach until 1991. In 1997, he was made an honorary member of the University.
He was a member of the Jaycees from 1971 to 1978, serving as President in 1973. He coached the Winchester Bandits, a ‘70 select traveling boys soccer team. He was a member of the board for Frederick County Parks and Recreation, and assisted with the planning and construction of Sherando Park in Stephens City, VA.
He was an avid collector of Early Americana Folk Art and was the owner of Greystone Antiques.
For many years he played cards weekly with a devoted group of friends.
In retirement, he shared his angling skills with his grandchildren and enjoyed taking time for a round of golf. On August 18, 2020, he had his first hole-in-one at the 13th hole of Rock Harbor’s Boulder Course.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-son Eric Pope.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Barbara Chalmers Smith; his brothers, Gordon Lynn Smith and C. Randall Smith (Kathleen); his daughters, Pamela Smith, Andrea Fuller (John) and Beth Anne Ware (Kevin); step-daughter Natalie Young; his grandchildren, Samantha Hill, Oakley Courtland Hill, Josephine Fuller, Gavin Ware, Sarah Jane Fuller, Garrett Ware, Ava Vancour, Noah Vancour and Ireland Cole; and his nieces Tammy (Smith) Ochsner and Cynthia (Smith) Palmer.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Rd. Winchester, VA.
Visitors will be asked to wear facemasks, practice social distancing, and follow state and county-mandated directives.
