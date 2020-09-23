Courtney Lee Fitzwater Jr.

Courtney Lee "Bud" Fitzwater Jr., 63, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Fitzwater was born in 1957 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Courtney Lee and Joan Harris Fitzwater. He was a truck driver for Frederick Block in Winchester. He loved watching NASCAR racing, especially his favorite driver, Chase Elliott, was a huge UVA sports fan, and enjoyed playing bingo.
Bud is survived by his sisters, Cindy Beightol of Richmond, Virginia and Vicky Jeffcoat (David) of Winchester, Virginia; a brother, Gregory Fitzwater of Winchester, Virginia; and nephews, Justin Patterson, Bryan Fitzwater, Dylan Beightol, Gregory Fitzwater Jr.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.