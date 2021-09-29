Craig Kleman
Craig Allen Kleman, 62 of Middletown, VA, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Gloria of 35 years by his side, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Craig was born in 1959 in Johnstown, PA to Marlene Faye Kleman and the late Bernard Wayne Kleman. He was a graduate of Johnstown High School and worked as a Lead Air Freight Import Coordinator for Kuehne & Nagel. Craig was a member of Refuge United Methodist Church and Winchester Frederick Conservation Club. He worked for Lufthansa Airlines for 16 years and kept in contact with his former coworkers. Craig also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Craig married Gloria Jean Yoder on August 16, 1986 in Holsopple, PA.
Craig is survived by his wife, Gloria; mother, Marlene; daughters, Malinda Greene (Jordan) of Middletown, VA and Nicole Cookus (Hunter) of Middletown, VA; grandchildren, Kylie and future granddaughter, Baby Greene, Elizabeth, Dillion, Carson, and Blake Cookus; sister, Vickie; brothers Douglas (Charlotte) and Keith (Zak) and nieces, Megan and Emily (Zach); nephew, Charles (Marie); great-nieces, Kenya, Zaria and Asia; special nieces, Darci and Daphne; special great-nieces and nephews, Braden, Logan, Kaylin, Zooey and Carly. Plus, numerous sister and brother in laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Craig is preceded in death by his father and his in laws, Noah and Elma Mae Yoder.
A visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service the following day, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11am in Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Laetitia Schoeman.
Memorial contributions in Craig’s Memory may be made to: Refuge UMC, 717 Refuge Church Rd, Stephens, City, VA 22655 or Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645.
