CSM Robert M. Belch, Sr. (USA, Ret.) "Bob"

CSM Robert M. Belch, Sr. (USA, Ret.), 97, of Cross Junction, Virginia passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
CSM Belch was born in 1922 in Petersburg, Virginia, son of the late Marion and Maggie Belch. He attended school at Mills Home Baptist Orphanage in Thomasville, North Carolina. CSM Belch was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was a Combat Engineer with the 42nd Infantry, 142nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Rainbow Division. He achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major and as a decorated WWII veteran he earned several commendations to include the Legion of Merit. He retired from the US Army after 26 years of dedicated service. CSM Belch was a member of the Foreign Legion and the VFW.
His wife, Berta W. Belch of Salzburg, Austria, whom he married on February 28, 1948, preceded him in death in 1984.
Surviving are sons, Robert M. Belch, Jr. (Pamela) of Manassas, Virginia and Robert Krakowitzer of Johannesburg, South Africa; grandchildren, Elizabeth P. Rhoten of Hawaii, Laura L. and Robert Oliver Belch, both of Manassas, Virginia, Michelle L. Gustaitis of Stephens City, Virginia, Merritt and Preston Krakowitzer, both of Johannesburg, South Africa; six great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Along with his parents and his wife, CSM Belch was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Long and a brother, Eugene Belk (Belch).
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Living Savior Lutheran Church, 5500 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, Virginia. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Andrew Lissy officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Mills Home Baptist Orphanage, 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.