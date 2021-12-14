It is with great sadness the Boor family announces the passing of our beloved Cuddles. She was definitely a very special dog and a loved member of our family.
Cuddles came into our family as a rescue and gave us 17 plus years of her unconditional love and devotion. Throughout Cuddles life she created so many fond memories that we will cherish forever. Even during her declining health she managed to share her love, trust, unwavering friendship and so much more while asking for little in return.
Cuddles family would like to thank the Veterinary Doctors and staff at Plaza Pet Clinic and Meadow Branch Animal Hospital for the great care she was given and a special thank you to Dr. Marcelo. Your surgeries and medical advice improved Cuddles quality of life and for that we will always be grateful. The family also extends a special thank you to Nicole at Winchester Pet Aquarium for your patience and kindness during Cuddles recent grooming visits.
So our dear Cuddles we know you are waiting for us at the Rainbow Bridge. Enjoy your new healthy pain free beginning and we will all be together again someday.
