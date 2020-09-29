Curtis E. Whitaker, Jr. “Curt” “Red”
Curtis E. “Curt” “Red” Whitaker, Jr., 87, of Stephens City, VA passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Whitaker was born in 1932 in Bonifay, FL, son of the late Ruby and Curtis Whitaker, Sr. He was a graduate of Bethlehem High School, Bonifay, FL and a veteran of the United States Army, where he served for 20 years. After retiring from the Army, Mr. Whitaker was employed with the US Government Secret Service, retiring a second time after 20 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the craft of picture framing. Nothing was more precious to him than spending time with his grandchildren and having his dog, Cooper, by his side. Mr. Whitaker attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
He married Mary Margaret Gaydos on September 8, 1956 in Uniontown, PA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Karen Whitaker (Frank Perez) and Stephanie Whitaker both of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Caitlin Whitaker of Herndon, VA, Camryn Fisher attending UVA in Charlottesville, VA, and Kevin Fisher of Reston, VA; sisters, Dorothy Jean Brown (Dolphus) of Kissimmee, FL, Mildred Howell and Sarah Faye Quinn (James) both of Orlando, FL; and brother Kenneth Lee Whitaker (Linda) of Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Along with his parents, Mr. Whitaker was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Eugene Whitaker, III and a brother, Wendell Whitaker.
All services at this time will be private. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Curt’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
