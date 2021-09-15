Cynthia Brock Perry passed away on the morning of August 20, 2021. Born in Norfolk Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Pattie Brock. Cynthia graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk. She retired from Chesapeake Social Services where she was employed for over twenty years.
Her life's calling was caring for and nurturing the people around her. Cynthia loved children. You could hear her cackle as she portrayed a witch on Halloween or see her warm smile as she donned her Mrs. Claus costume at Christmastime. Cynthia was an accomplished seamstress and never met a household chore she couldn't conquer.
Cynthia spent the last years of her life battling Dementia, but had several wonderful years laughing and entertaining her peers at the Adult Care Center in Winchester, VA where she was known as, "Sassy Cindy".
Cynthia was preceded in death by her beloved brother, William Henry Brock. Cynthia leaves behind a daughter, Melanie Perry Heishman and her husband Tim of Winchester, Virginia, a son, Randy Perry and his wife Dannielle of Oxford, North Carolina, and five grandchildren, Taylor and Maggie Heishman, and Brock, Lawson, and Violet Perry. She also leaves behind her best friend, Judy Reed, and her childhood friend and cousin, Dian DeBuiser.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 at Providence Presbyterian Church 5497 Providence Rd. Virginia Beach on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Inc. 411 N Cameron St suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601.
