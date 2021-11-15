Mrs. Cynthia Carole Everson of Inwood, WV, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the age of 61.
Cindy was born in Winchester, VA, to Arnold Francis Ryan and Ila Esther Ryan on August 8, 1960. She was a graduate of James Wood High School. She married James Martin Everson on June 14, 1980. She worked as a nurse at Winchester Pulmonary and Internal Medicine Associates for more than 20 years.
Cindy was a faithful member of the Central Church of Christ in Martinsburg for more than 40 years.
Cindy was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 10. She received a kidney and pancreas transplant in 1993. Through countless illnesses and struggles, Cindy was a fighter.
Cindy was a dedicated mother, aunt, and nan to all. She rarely missed an opportunity to support her son, nieces, nephews, and friends in their many endeavors. She could often be found at the annual pig and rabbit shows at the Berkeley and Jefferson County fairs, baseball games, dance recitals, art shows – anywhere her kids were.
Cindy was an avid supporter of her family’s hunting and fishing adventures. She often hosted wild-game feeds at her home, which friends far and wide still rave about.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, mother-in-law Mildred Anne Everson, and father-in-law, Billie Lee Everson.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Jim; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Amy Everson; granddaughter, Elinor Everson, and mother, Ila Ryan.
The visitation will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Central Church of Christ, Martinsburg, WV. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed. Information can be found at https://ccocwv.org/.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Church of Christ Building fund, 90 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
