Cynthia Edith Milotte, 89, of Stephens City died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in her residence.
She was born September 4, 1931 in New Bedford, MA the daughter of Frank and Irene Cabral Avila.
She married Louis H. Milotte, Jr. on May 16, 1953. Mr. Milotte preceded her in death.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Professionally, she worked as a Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her children, Louis Milotte, III and his wife, JoAnne of Alta Vista, VA, Cynthia Byrd and her husband, Michael of Mesa, AZ, Melissa Murray and her husband, Tim of Currie, NC, Annette Webb and her husband, Steve of Millstone, WV, and John Milotte and his wife, Jennifer of Sterling, VA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church 130 Keating Dr. Winchester officiated by Reverend Stephen Holmes.
Burial will follow the service in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Friends will be received Thursday from 7-9:00 pm in Phelps Funeral Home 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Cynthia_Milotte
