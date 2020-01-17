On Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. the funeral service for Cynthia North Wells Hill will be held at Meade Memorial Episcopal Church, White Post.
Mrs. Hill passed away on October 19, 2019 in Huntsville, Alabama from the devastating complications of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
All are invited to attend.
