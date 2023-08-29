Cynthia R. Miiller
Cynthia Renner Miiller, 63, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, in INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg, Virginia.
Mrs. Miiller was born November 13, 1959, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of William Lee Renner and Mary Margaret Thoma Johnson.
She was the pianist at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church in Stephenson, Virginia.
She was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1978. She attended Shenandoah College and Mary Baldwin College.
She married Thomas Oscar Miiller on October 3, 1987, in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her mother, Mary Margaret “Honey” Johnson of Berryville, VA; a daughter, Elizabeth Thoma Miiller of Berryville, VA; a brother, John E. Renner of Berryville, VA; a niece, Kaitlyn R. Renner of Jefferson, MD; and two nephews, Daniel A. Renner and John N. Renner, both of Berryville, VA.
Her father preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, Stephenson with Pastor C. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 4:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
