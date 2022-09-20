Cynthia Y. Kite Newlin
Cynthia Y. Kite Newlin, 69, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Cindy was born May 20, 1953, in Alexandria, VA. She was the daughter of the late Guy J. Kite Jr. and the late Alice G. Todd Kite. She was married to Frank Newlin who preceded her in death.
She was employed at National Fruit for 20-plus years before her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice Y. Spencer Davis; brother, Guy J. Kite III; sister, Kelli Kite Peacemaker; grandsons, Joseph Spencer and Caleb Moore; granddaughter, Trinity Smith; and 2 great-grandchildren, Trey and Loyalty Moore.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Ann Kite, and her grandson, Kaci D. Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 23, 2022, at 3 pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA, with Pastor Apostle Sanford Silver officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jones Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.